Fla. Hot Sauce Maker Sues Over 'King Of Flavor' In IP Row

By David Minsky (January 26, 2023, 10:40 PM EST) -- A Florida hot sauce maker on Thursday sued a Mexico-based rival over the "King of Flavor" tagline, claiming infringement on the trademark that it has used on its products after the two companies had previously tried to resolve the issue through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office....

