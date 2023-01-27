UK Wholesaler Bestway Snaps Up 3.45% Stake In Sainsbury's

By Najiyya Budaly (January 27, 2023, 11:24 AM GMT) -- Bestway Group, owner of discount grocery supplier Costcutter, said on Friday that it will acquire a 3.45% stake in J Sainsbury PLC, taking a slice of the supermarket giant valued at approximately £194 million ($240 million)....

