Chilean Sea Bass Import Block Not An Embargo, Feds Say

By Rae Ann Varona (January 31, 2023, 3:09 PM EST) -- The National Marine Fisheries Service doubled down on its request for the U.S. Court of International Trade to nix a Texas fish importer's allegations that the agency illegally blocked its toothfish shipment, saying the shipment block wasn't an embargo....

