The History-Making Atty In A Historic FCA High Court Fight

By Jeff Overley (April 14, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT) -- As the clock ticks down to U.S. Supreme Court arguments in one of the False Claims Act's most consequential cases ever, the trailblazing lead lawyer for whistleblowers told Law360 how he hopes to navigate an ideological minefield, how he discovered a nearly empty niche in the red-hot FCA realm, and how a "chicken-and-egg" dynamic hampers diversity at the nation's highest court....

