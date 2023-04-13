Rakuten Bank Prices Japan's Largest IPO Since 2021

By Tom Zanki (April 13, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Japanese technology conglomerate Rakuten Group Inc. said Thursday it has priced an 83.3 trillion yen ($624 million) initial public offering for its Rakuten Bank subsidiary, marking the country's largest IPO since 2021 amid a global slowdown in new listings....

