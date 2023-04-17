Justices Nix Welding Biz Owner's Union Harassment Claims

By Beverly Banks (April 17, 2023, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The owner of a West Virginia welding company can't revive his harassment and criminal extortion claims against the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, the U.S. Supreme Court said Monday, backing the Fourth Circuit's findings last year that federal labor law preempted his allegations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS