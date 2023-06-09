8th Circ. Says Firm Can't Break JPMorgan Deal In Ponzi Case

By Sydney Price (June 9, 2023, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday ruled that a lower court was correct to bar Ritchie Capital Management from pursuing a claim against JPMorgan Chase related to Tom Petters' $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme after a court-appointed receiver previously reached a settlement with the bank....

