Mich. Farmers Say Insurers Owe Over $2M After Crop Damage

By Alexa Scherzinger (June 28, 2023, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A pair of Michigan farmers alleged the insurer and reinsurers they hold policies with have fraudulently withheld over $2 million in claim payouts since 2019, stating in an amended complaint filed in Michigan federal court Wednesday that it's been three years since they submitted the still-unadjusted claims....

