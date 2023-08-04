Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'We're Not Imperial': Kagan Eschews Alito's Tough Ethics Tone

By Jeff Overley (August 4, 2023, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Amid revelations of lucrative links between captains of industry and some U.S. Supreme Court members, Justice Elena Kagan countenanced the idea of Congress imposing ethics rules and said the justices might do so themselves, a conciliatory contrast with combative words recently from Justice Samuel Alito....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!