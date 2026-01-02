Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Marijuana And Hemp Policy Enters Uncharted Waters In 2026

By Sam Reisman ( January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- The final weeks of 2025 produced two monumental shifts poised to reshape the cannabis policy landscape in the coming year: Congress' approval of language to redefine lawful hemp nationwide and a presidential executive order directing the administration to loosen federal restrictions on marijuana for the first time in over five decades....

