NJ AI Limits, Microbets, Greenhouse Gasses: Midyear Report

By George Woolston ( July 31, 2026, 1:31 PM EDT) -- In addition to mulling newly minted Gov. Mikie Sherrill's first budget proposal, New Jersey lawmakers have spent the first half of 2026 tackling buzzy topics like artificial intelligence and perennial issues like greenhouse gasses....
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