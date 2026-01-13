Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gibson Dunn Hires Thrive Capital's Top Lawyer As DC Partner

By Jack Rodgers ( January 13, 2026, 2:45 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has hired Marian Fowler, the former general counsel and chief compliance officer at venture capital firm Thrive Capital Management LLC, to join the firm's Washington, D.C., office as a partner and member of its investment funds practice group, the firm announced Monday....

