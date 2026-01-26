Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sens. Offer Crypto Bill Amendments As Storm Delays Markup

By Aislinn Keely ( January 26, 2026, 6:00 PM EST) -- The Senate Agriculture Committee said Monday that it will postpone its markup of a bill to regulate crypto markets to Thursday in light of the weekend's winter storm, while Democrats submitted proposals to insert ethics language and ensure appointments to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission....

