The Hypnosis That Helped Send A Man To Death Row

Ada JoAnn Taylor Nebraska Murder 1989 2009 Beatrice Six defendant convicted on false/conflicted confessions and accusations; DNA later showed Bruce Smith acted alone. Gage 40 years about 19 years Nov. 10, 2008

Alton Wayne Ruff Georgia Murder 1973 1975 Marietta Seven defendant convicted largely on Deborah Kidd's hypnosis-aided false testimony; case unraveled after suppressed evidence and another man's confession surfaced. Cobb Life not stated not stated

Charles Roberts Georgia Murder 1975 1975 Marietta Seven defendant convicted largely on Deborah Kidd's hypnosis-aided false testimony; charges were dropped after suppressed evidence and another man's confession surfaced. Cobb Life not stated not stated

Clarence Elkins Ohio Murder 1999 2005 Convicted after a child survivor identified him; DNA later matched Earl Mann and excluded Elkins. Summit 55 to life about 6 years Dec. 15, 2005

Clarence Moore New Jersey Sexual assault 1987 2006 Rape conviction rested on a hypnotically enhanced identification and misconduct; charge was later dismissed. Atlantic Life about 14 years July 25, 2001

Dale Johnston Ohio Murder 1984 1990 Sentenced to death after a hypnotized witness and flawed footprint evidence; conviction was overturned and the charges were later dismissed. Hocking Death about 6 years May 11, 1990

Debra Shelden Nebraska Accessory to murder 1989 2009 Beatrice Six defendant whose case rested on false/conflicted statements; DNA later showed Bruce Smith acted alone. Gage 10 years approximately 4.5 years late 1993/early 1994

Derek Sarauw New York Sexual assault 1974 1975 Wrongly convicted in Bronx rape cases; fingerprint evidence later pointed to a different serial rapist and the indictment was dismissed. Bronx 10 years about 1 year Dec. 16, 1975

Edward Honaker Virginia Sexual assault 1985 1994 Convicted in a rape case tied to hypnosis-influenced identifications; DNA later excluded him and he was pardoned. Nelson Life about 9 years Oct. 22, 1994

Evan Zimmerman Wisconsin Murder 2001 2005 Convicted of murder in a case involving a hypnotized witness and shaky forensics; later released pending retrial and cleared. Eau Claire Life about 3 years June 30, 2004

Evaristo Salas III Washington Murder 1996 2023 As a teenager, wrongly convicted in a murder case involving suggestive eyewitness evidence and undisclosed hypnosis-related material; judge ordered his release. Yakima 32 years and 9 months about 28 years Sept. 6, 2023

Frank Sterling New York Murder 1992 2010 Convicted almost entirely on a false confession obtained through coercive interrogation methods that included hypnosis; DNA later cleared him. Monroe 25 to life nearly 18 years April 28, 2010

Frederick Clay Massachusetts Murder 1981 2017 Convicted in a Boston cabdriver murder on eyewitness identifications tainted by undisclosed hypnosis; later exonerated. Suffolk Life without parole about 38 years Aug. 8, 2017

George Allen Jr. Missouri Murder 1983 2013 Convicted of rape and murder after suppressed evidence and hypnosis-related issues; later released when a judge found misconduct. Cole 95 years more than 30 years Nov. 14, 2012

George Franklin California Murder 1990 1996 Convicted after his daughter claimed recovered memories of murder; prosecutors later declined to retry him. San Mateo Life about 6 years July 1996

Glen Woodall West Virginia Sexual assault 1987 1992 Convicted in serial rape cases later discredited by DNA testing, secret hypnosis of victims, and misconduct by serologist Fred Zain. Cabell Life about 5 years May 1992

Herman Zajicek Illinois Murder 1907 1917 Early 1900s murder conviction collapsed after the main witness recanted and new evidence pointed elsewhere; he was pardoned. Cook Death about 10 years Jan. 4, 2017

Jackie Wilson Illinois Murder 1983 2020 Twice convicted in the murders of two Chicago officers; hypnosis-related evidence and long-hidden misconduct helped unravel the case. Cook Life without parole about 36 years June 22, 2018

James Dean Nebraska Accessory to murder 1989 2009 Beatrice Six defendant convicted after coercive/confabulated statements; DNA later showed Bruce Smith acted alone. Gage 10 years approximately 4.5 years late 1993/early 1994

James Hill Indiana Murder 2018 2022 Convicted in 2018 for murdering Officer Lawrence Pucalik based on false/conflicted evidence; prosecutors later dismissed the case. Lake 47 years about 3 years May 12, 2021

James Hill Indiana Sexual assault 1982 2009 Wrongly convicted in a rape/robbery case after a witness was hypnotized before identifying him; released years later and charges were dismissed. Lake 35 years about 16 years May 1998

James Watson Massachusetts Murder 1981 2020 Convicted in the same Boston cabdriver murder case as Frederick Clay on eyewitness identifications tainted by hypnosis; later exonerated. Suffolk Life without parole about 41 years Nov. 10, 2020

Jerry Pacek Pennsylvania Murder 1959 1991 As a 13-year-old, falsely confessed to murder after prolonged interrogation; decades later he was pardoned, and police even hypnotized him during the reinvestigation. Allegheny 10 to 20 years about 10 years Nov. 15, 1991

Jimmie Nelson Michigan Murder 2010 2014 Murder conviction unraveled after new evidence implicated another person; he had earlier claimed hypnosis improved his memory. Iosco 25 to 50 years about 18 years Nov. 22, 2013

John Quattrocchi III Rhode Island Child sex abuse 1994 2001 Convicted on recovered-memory testimony shaped by suggestive therapy/hypnosis; court later found the evidence unreliable. Providence 40 years about 7 years Feb. 15, 2021

Joseph White Nebraska Murder 1989 2008 Beatrice Six defendant convicted after false/conflicted statements; DNA later proved Bruce Smith was the lone killer. Gage Life more than 18 years Oct. 15, 2008

Kathleen Gonzalez Nebraska Accessory to murder 1989 2009 Beatrice Six defendant convicted after pressure, false memories and misleading forensic claims; DNA later showed Bruce Smith acted alone. Gage 10 years approximately 4.5 years late 1993/early 1994

Keith Harward Virginia Murder 1983 2016 Convicted in a rape-murder case based on bite-mark and eyewitness evidence; modern DNA testing identified another man. Newport News City Life nearly 33 years April 7, 2016

Kenneth Conley Massachusetts Perjury 1998 2005 Boston police officer convicted of perjury in a notorious police beating case; hidden evidence involving a witness who wanted hypnosis helped win a new trial. Suffolk 2 years and 10 months not stated Not incarcerated during exoneration period

Kenneth Wayne Boyd Jr. Texas Murder 1999 2013 Triple-murder conviction fell after hidden exculpatory evidence and recantations by jailhouse informants and another witness. Shelby Life about 12 years Nov. 19, 2012

Larry Mayes Indiana Sexual assault 1982 2001 Wrongly convicted in the Hammond rape/robbery case after hypnosis-tainted identification evidence; later released and cleared. Lake 80 years about 20 years Dec. 21, 2001

Leo Waters North Carolina Sexual assault 1982 2003 Rape conviction was undone by DNA testing; the victim's memory also had been bolstered through hypnosis. Onslow Life about 21 years 2003

Lesly Jean North Carolina Sexual assault 1982 1991 Rape conviction was overturned after late disclosure of hypnosis tapes; DNA later supported his innocence and he received a pardon. Onslow Life about 9 years 1991

Lewis Fogle Pennsylvania Murder 1982 2015 Convicted after a witness was hypnotized and police obtained a confession from another man that mirrored the witness account; DNA later cleared him. Indiana Life without parole about 33 years Aug. 13, 2015

Louis DiNicola Pennsylvania Murder 1980 1994 Arson-murder conviction collapsed after the prosecution's fire theory was discredited; key eyewitness memories had been "refreshed" through hypnosis. Erie Life about 4 years Feb. 17, 1984

Mack Sims Indiana Attempted murder 1994 2019 Attempted-murder conviction was vacated after suppressed evidence showed the eyewitness had been hypnotized before trial. Elkhart 35 years about 25 years April 30, 2019

Melvin Lee Reynolds Missouri Murder 1979 1983 Murder conviction unraveled after the real culprit confessed; police had earlier used hypnosis and truth serum on Reynolds. Buchanan Life about 4 years Oct. 14, 1983

Michael Smith California Murder 1994 2009 Convicted in a parking garage murder case tied to a hypnotized eyewitness; conviction was later vacated and charges dismissed. Los Angeles Life without parole about 17 years Nov. 2, 2009

Ralph Armstrong Wisconsin Murder 1981 2009 Convicted in a college student murder case marred by hypnosis, hidden evidence and destroyed biological evidence; charges were dismissed. Dane Life about 28 years Aug. 19, 2009

Thomas Winslow Nebraska Accessory to murder 1990 2009 Beatrice Six defendant convicted after shifting statements and coercive tactics; DNA later showed Bruce Smith acted alone. Gage 50 years about 19 years Oct. 17, 2008

Timothy Gantt California Murder 1994 2008 Convicted in the same parking-garage murder as Michael Smith after a witness underwent hypnosis; prosecutors dismissed the case. Los Angeles Life without parole about 16 years June 6, 2008