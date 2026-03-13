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Law360's Legal Lions Of The Week

By Kevin Penton ( March 13, 2026, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Clement & Murphy PLLC lead this week's edition of Law360 Legal Lions, after the Federal Circuit vacated an over $600 million judgment involving the maker of Norton antivirus software for infringing Columbia University patents....

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