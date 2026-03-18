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Senator Unveils Draft AI Bill Intended To Wipe Out State Regs

By Hailey Konnath ( March 18, 2026, 11:49 PM EDT) -- Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Wednesday released a draft of proposed legislation that would override a "patchwork" of state artificial intelligence regulations, touting the proposal as protecting "children, creators, conservatives and communities" and slamming the state regulations as hindering "AI innovation."...

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