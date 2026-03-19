Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Appeals Court Clarifies, Limits Insurer Defense Rule

By Rachel Konieczny ( March 19, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- An insurer is not required to provide a defense for an insured on claims "arguably" covered by the policy in the context of title insurance, the Colorado Court of Appeals held Thursday for the first time in ruling for an insurer in an insurance coverage dispute....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies