Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. OKs Cash Transaction Rounding Rules As Penny Fades

By Rachel Riley ( March 23, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Washington adopted a law on Monday allowing cash retail transactions to be rounded to the nearest nickel increment, providing clarity for Evergreen State merchants in the wake of the federal government's decision to stop making pennies last year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections