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Biased Juror Wins Woman New Trial In Stepson's Killing

By Zach Dupont ( April 2, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel Thursday tossed the conviction of a Colorado Springs woman who was found guilty of killing her 11-year-old stepson, ordering a new trial after the panel found in a 2-1 split decision that a biased juror shouldn't have been allowed to deliberate the case....

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