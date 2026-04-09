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MMA Law Accuses Lawyer, Insurance Co. Of RICO Scheme

By Emily Sawicki ( April 9, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Embattled Texas firm MMA Law has filed nearly a score of complaints amid an ongoing bankruptcy action, including accusing a Louisiana attorney, his wife and an insurer of working together to "target, dismantle and destroy" the Texas law firm in an effort to avoid sharing a cut of legal fees stemming from storm damage claims....

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