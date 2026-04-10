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International IP Judges Talk Court Conflicts And Cooperation

By Ryan Davis ( April 10, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Over a dozen intellectual property-focused judges from around the world appeared together at a conference on Friday to discuss the successes and challenges involved when courts interact with each other, both across national borders within countries, and whether some kind of global IP forum could be helpful....

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