Too Mentally Ill To Stand In Court, Texas Inmate Fights On

Andre Thomas is escorted by officers during his 2005 murder trial. (Chris Jennings/Herald Democrat)

By the numbers

Ford Claims and Mental Illness on Death Row

A review of Ford litigation by scholars at Cornell University found that only a small share of death row prisoners have challenged their competency for execution, and even fewer have won.

5,724

Total number of death sentences imposed between 1986 and 2012

1,280

Total number of executions carried out during that same period

141

Number of death row prisoners who filed competency-for-execution claims under Ford v. Wainwright between 1986 and mid-2013

92

Ford claims decided on the merits

120

Unsuccessful Ford claims

71

Unsuccessful Ford claims on the merits

49

Unsuccessful Ford claims on procedural grounds

21

Successful Ford claims

Source: Su, I-An, John H. Blume, and Stephen J. Ceci. 2025. "Analyzing the Successful Incompetent to Be Executed Cases in the United States: A First Pass" Behavioral Sciences 15, No. 3: 325.