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Sentencing Commission Votes To Enact Modest Reform Agenda

By Stewart Bishop ( April 16, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Sentencing Commission on Thursday voted to enact multiple revisions to the federal sentencing guidelines, including the first inflationary adjustment in over a decade for calculating penalties for economic crimes, but declined to take action on a series of more transformational changes that were under consideration....

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