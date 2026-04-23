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Belgian Lawmakers Push Gov't For 3% Digital Services Tax

By Kevin Pinner ( April 23, 2026, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Belgian lawmakers have introduced a bill to create a 3% digital services tax on revenue that large multinational corporations derive from the country, pushing the governing coalition to follow through on a pledge to adopt the unilateral measure if international negotiations on an alternative fail....

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