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Orrick Hires Former Head Of Meta Youth Safety Policy

By Andrea Keckley ( April 23, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Orrick announced Thursday that it hired the former global director of youth safety policy and leader of global youth litigation strategy at Meta Platforms Inc. amid growing U.S. focus on keeping minors safe online....

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