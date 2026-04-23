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Retired Eastern Va. Judge Joins JAMS DC Resolution Center

By Jack Rodgers ( April 23, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- JAMS has hired a former "Rocket Docket" judge, who presided over thousands of cases, including several involving tech companies like Amazon, Cisco and Oracle, and who will focus his mediation practice on patent, antitrust and securities matters....

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