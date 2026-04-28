Online School Asks Fla. Court For $5.8M In 'Frivolous' TM Suit

By David Minsky ( April 27, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Virginia-based online school platform Stride Inc. urged a Florida federal court Monday to impose nearly $5.8 million in fees and costs in a "frivolous" trademark infringement lawsuit, arguing a Florida education subagency brought the litigation in bad faith. ...
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