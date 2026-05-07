Sanctions Sought For Trader Accused Of Using Frozen Funds

By Carolina Bolado ( May 7, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The receiver overseeing The Traders Domain, a brokerage accused by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission of orchestrating a $283 million scheme, pushed Thursday for sanctions against a commodities trader accused of funding a lavish lifestyle with $3.4 million from an entity that is supposed to be part of the receivership....
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