SEC Disgorgement Powers Stay Intact After High Court Fight

By Jessica Corso ( June 4, 2026, 10:17 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could collect ill-gotten gains from alleged fraudsters without having to identify victims who were financially harmed by the fraud, declining to place further limits on the agency's disgorgement powers six years after it last did so....
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