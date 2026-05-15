Law360's Legal Lions Of The Week

By Kevin Penton ( May 15, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Haynes Boone lead this week's edition of Law360 Legal Lions, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal courts that have sent disputes to arbitration have jurisdiction to confirm or vacate subsequent awards....
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