House Ag Leaders Urge Trump To Fill Bipartisan CFTC Seats
By Aislinn Keely ( May 18, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Leaders of the House agriculture committee are jointly urging President Donald Trump to nominate bipartisan candidates to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to serve alongside lone Republican Chairman Michael Selig....
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