Murdaugh Sues Ex-Court Clerk Who Swayed Murder Trial Jury
By Jack Karp ( May 18, 2026, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh is suing the court clerk whose attempt to influence the jury in his murder trial led the South Carolina Supreme Court to overturn his murder conviction....
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