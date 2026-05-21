Reversing Course, Judge Tosses SEC Fund Fraud Case

By Jessica Corso ( May 21, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has reversed her decision in favor of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over two investment fund managers it accused of fraud, and instead has permanently dismissed the action after finding the agency failed to prove its claims....
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