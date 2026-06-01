Sidley Austin-Led Hiab To Buy Refuse Vehicle Co. For $1B

By Najiyya Budaly ( June 1, 2026, 12:36 PM BST) -- Finnish industrial machinery business Hiab said Monday that it will buy Labrie Environmental Group, the Canadian manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles, from U.S. private equity firm Wynnchurch Capital LP for $1.035 billion in cash....
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