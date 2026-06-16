German Gov't Rejects UniCredit Pursuit Of Commerzbank
By Najiyya Budaly ( June 16, 2026, 12:00 PM BST) -- Germany said Tuesday that it formally rejects "the aggressive approach" taken by Italy's UniCredit SpA as it pushes to increase its stake in domestic lender Commerzbank AG....
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