'Mortified' Atty Takes Blame For Fake Quotes In Taco TM Fight
By Ivan Moreno ( June 18, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney facing possible sanctions over fake case quotations in a taco restaurant trademark fight told a federal judge Thursday that he takes "full and unqualified responsibility" for the flawed filings, saying he is "mortified" and acknowledging that his verification process for AI-assisted legal work fell far short....
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