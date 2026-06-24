SEC Pressed To Curtail Hedge Fund, VC Reporting Rules
By Jessica Corso ( June 24, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and Ropes & Gray LLP are urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to rewrite the definition of "hedge fund" before putting into place proposed regulations on what those funds have to disclose about their holdings....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.