FDIC Calls For Narrower Resolution Plans, Assessment Cuts

By Jon Hill ( June 25, 2026, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Thursday floated new rules that would significantly scale back its resolution-planning requirements for large banks and slash the banking industry's annual deposit insurance assessment bill by $4 billion, or roughly a third....
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