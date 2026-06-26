Skadden, Cleary Guide Siver Miner Sinda's $213M IPO
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( June 26, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Silver miner Sinda Ltd. hit the public markets on Friday after raising $213 million in its initial public offering led by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP....
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