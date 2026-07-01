Texas Federal Judge Requires Confirmation Of AI Checks
By Emily Sawicki ( July 1, 2026, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Attorneys and self-represented parties appearing before U.S. District Judge Ernest Gonzalez of the Western District of Texas are now required to certify that they have independently verified the contents of any filings created or edited using artificial intelligence....
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