River Polluter's Owner Gets 10 Months For Unpaid Taxes

By Asha Glover ( July 29, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The owner of a chemical processing company was sentenced to 10 months in prison for failing to pay federal taxes, according to court filings, after his company pled guilty in the same case to polluting a North Carolina river....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.