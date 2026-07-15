HMRC Still Weighing How To Treat Offshore Interest Income

By Kevin Pinner ( July 15, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- There's a general consensus that the United Kingdom's tax system creates difficulties for taxpayers with offshore interest income, but there are differing views on how to tackle the issue, so no fixes are being proposed for now, HM Revenue & Customs said Wednesday in summarizing a consultation....
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