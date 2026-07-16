Kirkland-Led Arlington Capital To Buy Optics Biz For £346M
By Tom Fish ( July 16, 2026, 2:11 PM BST) -- U.S. private equity firm Arlington Capital said Thursday it has agreed to acquire Gooch & Housego PLC in an all-cash transaction that values the U.K. optics technology company at £345.6 million ($467 million)....
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