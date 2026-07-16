Ashley Furniture Wins Transfer Of Bias Suit To Florida

By Corey Rothauser ( July 16, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has transferred a former Ashley Furniture marketing specialist's age and sex discrimination lawsuit to federal court in Florida, ruling that an independent contractor agreement requiring disputes to be litigated in the Tampa area is enforceable despite the employee's objections....
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