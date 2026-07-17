Upon Review: The 2026 World Cup's Biggest Legal Stories

By Alex Lawson ( July 17, 2026, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The 2026 World Cup is the grandest iteration of the tournament to date, with 48 national teams descending upon 16 cities across three countries to vie for the most prestigious trophy in international soccer....
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