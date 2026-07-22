Holland & Knight Hit With $1.2B Malpractice Suit
By Madison Arnold ( July 22, 2026, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A real estate firm is accusing Holland & Knight LLP and three attorneys of malpractice in a new complaint filed in Florida state court and is seeking up to $1.2 billion in damages after more than 30 states opened investigations into the company's practices....
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