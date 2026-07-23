OCC Denies Wise Trust Charter Over Compliance Gaps
By Aislinn Keely ( July 23, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency shared Thursday it has denied a national trust bank application from Wise US Inc. over concerns the money transfer fintech wouldn't meet compliance and anti-money laundering standards....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.