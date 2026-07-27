KKR, ECP Win Energy Biz Backing For Up-To-£5.75B Takeover

By Najiyya Budaly ( July 27, 2026, 12:00 PM BST) -- DCC Energy PLC said Monday that it is backing an offer worth up to £5.75 billion ($7.7 billion) from KKR and Energy Capital Partners, making it the latest London-listed company targeted in a take-private deal by U.S. buyers....
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