Tips For Issuers Left In Lurch Without Genius Act Final Rules

By David Zaslowsky ( July 31, 2026, 3:20 PM EDT) -- When commentators were discussing the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins, or Genius, Act, over the last few months, much of the attention was focused on the failure of all the relevant federal agencies (e.g., the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., U.S. Department of the Treasury, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and Federal Reserve) to complete final implementing regulations by the July 18 deadline in the statute....