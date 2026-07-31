UMich Says Doc's Nonbinary Remarks Aren't Protected

By Grace Elletson ( July 31, 2026, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The University of Michigan urged a federal judge to toss a plastic surgeon's suit claiming he was illegally suspended from his teaching role after allegedly making discriminatory comments about nonbinary patients, arguing the doctor failed to show the remarks were constitutionally protected speech....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.